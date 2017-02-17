YWCA Lethbridge Women of Distinction: Shannon Phillips

The Honourable Shannon Phillips has a few titles attached to her name including Alberta environment minister, MLA for Lethbridge-West and now one more: a YWCA Woman of Distinction.

Minister Phillips is being recognized for her leadership and management.

“Leadership is a really funny word. It implies that you are taking people to somewhere they maybe have questions about going,” Phillips said. “I see my role is more to show what can be possible.”

Phillips was nominated by longtime friend Cheryl Meheden who was inspired by the challenges Phillips has faced. She describes Phillips as, “fierce, passionate and loyal.”

“Being a leader is never easy and good strong leaders upset some people and they make other people happy, and it’s not the same people at the same time,” Meheden said.

“I think the beauty of Shannon is that she is very curious and very inquisitive so she ensures that she hears multiple sources and that she asks a lot of questions.”

“You want to talk about leadership? Cheryl Meheden has exemplified it throughout her contributions to this community,” Phillips said. “It’s always an honour when someone who is as accomplished as Meheden, thinks highly enough of me to take the time to go through the application process.”

The minister said there are so many more women in this community who will continue to be recognized in years to come.

“Now that I have received this honour, I’m going to be looking for women in the community and women-identified individuals who are also making those contributions and from various backgrounds,” Phillips said.