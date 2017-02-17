Logging truck driver ticketed after crashing in Revelstoke

It was salt in the wound for a truck driver in Revelstoke. First he crashed. Then he got a ticket.
RCMP say a logging truck with an empty trailer went off Townley Road just after 11 a.m. Friday.
It rolled down an embankment to Powerhouse Road, partially blocking the roadway.
The 33-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say road conditions were favourable and intoxication is not a factor.
The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with failing to keep to the right.
