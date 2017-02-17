Five Londoners face 42 charges in relation to prescription fraud

London police have arrested and charged five people in connection with an investigation into a series of prescription frauds.

Three men and two women between 25 and 45-years-old, all from London, face a combined total of 42 charges, including nine counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of possession of identity documents, and three counts of stolen property.

A 25-year-old London man faces a total of 21 of those charges, including ten counts of uttering a forged document, and three counts of possession of stolen property.

The London Police Service is reminding all pharmacies to report any suspicious prescription activity to the police, and that it’s also important health care providers who issue prescriptions take extra care to ensure prescriptions are being communicated to a specific pharmacy whenever possible.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).