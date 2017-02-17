Winnipeg police search for 16 and 19-year-old wanted for second degree murder

WINNIPEG — Police are searching for Justin Harper, 16, and Joshua Leclerc, 19, in connection to a stabbing murder. A 14-year-old has already been arrested and faces a second degree murder charge.

Winnipeg police obtained a court order to authorize the publication of the identity of the 16-year-old, according to a news release.

On February 6, emergency crews located Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue. He was suffering from multiple serious injuries and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Both Harper and Leclerc have been charged with second degree murder and police are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers at 1-204-786-8477.