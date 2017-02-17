Search of Lethbridge home results in drug and weapons seizure: police

Lethbridge police have laid charges following an investigation into drug trafficking activity that was allegedly happening at a house near a day home.

Police launched their investigation after receiving numerous tips from the public.

On Feb. 16, officers searched a home in the 2200 block of 6A Avenue North. Investigators said multiple items were seized, including cash, knives, a replica handgun, a conducted energy weapon, a small quantity of fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

In a news release, police said there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the search, but investigation determined that young children did live there.

Police have charged Dillion Scott Lewis, 24, of Lethbridge, with multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of dangerous weapons.