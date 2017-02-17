Crime
February 17, 2017 2:32 pm

Search of Lethbridge home results in drug and weapons seizure: police

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: A photo of handcuffs

File / Getty Images
A A

Lethbridge police have laid charges following an investigation into drug trafficking activity that was allegedly happening at a house near a day home.

Police launched their investigation after receiving numerous tips from the public.

On Feb. 16, officers searched a home in the 2200 block of 6A Avenue North. Investigators said multiple items were seized, including cash, knives, a replica handgun, a conducted energy weapon, a small quantity of fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

In a news release, police said there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the search, but investigation determined that young children did live there.

Police have charged Dillion Scott Lewis, 24, of Lethbridge, with multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of dangerous weapons.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dillion Lewis
Dillion Scott Lewis
Lethbridge Crime
Lethbridge drugs
Lethbridge Police Service
Lethbridge weapons
Possession
possession for the purpose of
trafficking
Weapons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News