Roof of Mile-End building collapses after heavy snow fall

The roof of a building in the Mile-End gave way under the weight of heavy snow Friday morning, forcing the building to be demolished.

The three-storey building sat vacant for years and there was no one inside the building at the time of the collapse.

It sat on the corner of Laurier and de l’Esplanade avenues, serving as a reminder that snow accumulation increases the risk of a collapsing roof.

The owners of the building refused to talk to Global News about the problem, but local borough councillor Marie Plourde claims the building had been neglected and left to deteriorate.

“Unfortunately, I’m not surprised to be here today,” Plourde said. “We’ve been watching this building closely for quite a while.”

She said more measures need to be implemented to force building owners to maintain their structures.

“When we realize that there is something wrong, that the building is vacant for too long or starting to show signs of decay, we need to have tools to say ‘you have to [fix the building]’,” she added.

Plourde said the cordoned-off perimeter impacts nearby residences and businesses, something she would like to avoid in the future.

“I’m surprised that it’s still an issue in Montreal considering we experience snow every winter,” said Emilia Kotsoros, who works across the street.

“The fact that it’s still happening and we’re not taking care of it is a little surprising.”

Across the island, the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) has engineers constantly monitoring buildings for signs of weakening.

According to assistant director general Carol Heffernan, the school board hasn’t dispatched any crews to clear snow off the rooftops yet.

“We have had no concerns to date,” she said.

“During the year, we can’t get onto the roofs because of the snow, but we go through the classrooms and we have caretakers and engineers that make sure the walls are OK, the doors are still closing and the windows are fine.”

The Insurance Bureau of Canada recommends against homeowners from removing the snow from the roofs of their homes.

A spokesperson tells Global News home insurance policies cover damage or collapses resulting from snow-covered roofs.