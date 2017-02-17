Crime
February 17, 2017 1:57 pm

Man in hospital after gun fired in armoury locker at Edmonton courthouse

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a gun went off in an armoury locker at the Edmonton Law Courts building.

Police were called to a weapons complaint at the law courts building downtown just after 10 a.m.

Officers released few details but said “it was reported that there was a firearm discharged in a locker armoury.”

No other information was released. Police said the investigation in ongoing.

Earlier this month, police were called to the provincial court in downtown Edmonton after the alleged assault of two inmates. Officers said two inmates were assaulted in an inmate holding area while four inmates were waiting to be processed.

Global News has reached out to police for more information. 

Global News