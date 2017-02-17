WinSport’s first-ever spring ski passes go on sale on Feb. 21

Inspired by Balzac Billy’s prediction that Calgary will see several more weeks of winter weather, Winsport announced Friday it will be launching its first-ever spring ski pass.

Spring pass holders receive the same perks as winter season pass holders, including discounts on WinSport’s Snow School, partner resorts, WinSport’s retail store and food and beverage offers.

In a news release, spokesperson John Francis said the decision to launch the spring ski pass was made after consultation with the public.

“[They] have been telling us they would like an affordable spring pass so they can take advantage of the snow at a time when their kids’ hockey and skating programs are wrapping up for the year,” he said.

The passes cost $99.99 and will be available online at Winsport.ca from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 until Friday, Feb. 24.

Winsport said the first 150 people to purchase a pass will receive it for the discounted price of $59.99 in honour of Canada’s 150 birthday.