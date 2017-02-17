Okanagan cities dealing with melting snow

The mild weather has resulted in some flooding issues in Penticton.

The city reports meltwater is coming off Campbell Mountain, flowing through vineyards and orchards, and collecting in low-lying areas.

It says the runoff is being controlled with sandbagging and pumping.

However, two residences had some minor flooding and Upper Bench Road was temporarily closed while crews removed pooled water.

The city will provide sandbags if necessary.

Meanwhile in the north Okanagan, Vernon’s public works manager says the weather is just mild enough that melting snow is not creating flood threats.

James Rice says the temperature is perfect and there should be no major drainage issues as long as city crews and residents keep catch basins clear.