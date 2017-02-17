Missing Manitoba toddler found safe: RCMP

RCMP have safely located a toddler from Manitoba who was allegedly abducted by her mother earlier this week.

The 18-month-old went missing after her mother did not drop her off at a scheduled visitation with the girl’s father in Selkirk, Man., Wednesday morning.

The mother and father have shared custody of the toddler, but the mother is not allowed to take her outside of the area, police said.

RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant for the mother early Thursday morning.

Officers did get in touch with the mother by phone Wednesday. She told them she had the girl, everyone was doing well but she wasn’t going to meet with police. Police called her again Wednesday night, but Mounties said she again declined to meet with police.

RCMP tweeted out that they safely found the toddler Friday.

More to come.