Nova Scotia man dies after being struck by vehicle

RCMP say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Barrington Passage, N.S.

Police say three people were attempting to cross Highway 3 shortly before 7 p.m., on Thursday when one of the individuals was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The victim, a 75-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.