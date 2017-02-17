RCMP, fire officials work to rescue man stuck on thin ice in Nova Scotia
A A
RCMP and fire officials are currently working to rescue a man who is stuck on thin ice off Highway 7 in Smith Settlement, N.S.
Police say a man went to put a fishing shack up on the ice Friday afternoon when it was determined to be too thin.
Fire officials were unable to reach the man, so they called the Department of Natural Resources, who is sending a helicopter to assist in the rescue.
– More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments