February 17, 2017 12:19 pm

Saskatchewan has highest family violence rate among provinces

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of reported family violence in 2015 according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

Saskatchewan had the highest rate of police-reported family violence among Canadian provinces in 2015.

A new report released by Statistics Canada on Thursday found that for every 100,000 people in our province, 480 were the victim of family violence.

It’s a drop of two per cent when compared to the year before.

Manitoba was the next highest at 374 per 100,000. The national average was 241 per 100,000.

In Saskatoon, the rate was 205 per 100,000 people and in Regina, 188 per 100,000.

Saskatchewan had the highest rate of police-reported intimate partner violence, 666 per 100,000 people. Intimate partner violence are those committed by legally married, separated or divorced persons, current and former common-law partners, dating partners and other intimate partners.

The province also had the highest rate of family violence victims aged 17 or younger at 465 per 100,000.

There were 4,563 victims in Saskatchewan who reported physical and sexual assaults to police during 2015.

