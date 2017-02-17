Residents don facemasks as northwest China hit with powerful sandstorm

A dense sandstorm hit northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on Thursday and Friday, disrupting local traffic and forcing residents to wear face masks.

Visibility dropped to less than 500 metres in Bachu County and Yingjisha County of Kashi City. The local government initiated emergency response plans for the inclement weather, dispatching traffic police to ensure traffic runs smoothly.

Pedestrians wore face masks to prevent inhaling sand particles.