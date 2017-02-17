Police release photos of suspect in 2 Halifax robberies

Halifax police have released photos of a suspect in connection to two robberies that took place last weekend in the city.

According to police, the first incident took place at the Shell Gas Station at 2616 Robie St. shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 11. A man entered the store and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

About 12 hours later at approximately 2:05 p.m., police responded to the C Shop at 6141 Young St. for a report of a robbery. The man demanded cash and left with an unknown amount heading toward Young Street. No weapon was “seen or indicated” and the cashier was uninjured.

Police say in a release it’s believed the same man was involved in both incidents. He is described as being in his 30s with scruffy facial hair, missing teeth, and a tattoo on the back of his neck. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, jeans, a dark coloured toque and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.