Canada
February 17, 2017 12:12 pm

Teen girl dies after snowmobile falls through ice on Lake Scugog

By Staff The Canadian Press
PORT PERRY, Ont. – A 15-year-old girl from Port Perry, Ont. is dead after the snowmobile she was riding on fell through the ice into a local lake.

Police say the incident happened on Lake Scugog around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say they were called to the scene after the snowmobile, which was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, crashed through the ice.

Bystanders helped pull the boy to safety, but the girl slipped underwater and could not be saved.

Police have recovered her body, but have not released her name.

The boy was taken to hospital, and his condition is not known.
