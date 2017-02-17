5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 17

From Michel Therrien being fired from the Montreal Canadiens to young children offering advice on love and relationships, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Avoiding a ticket

“The major stall block of the snow operations is the fact that we have to tow away cars.”

Snow removal is underway across the island of Montreal and that means orange no-parking signs are popping up everywhere.

READ THE STORY: Here’s an easy way to avoid getting ticketed and towed during Montreal snow removal

What is love?

“Love is taking care of someone and not expecting anything in return.”

Elementary school kids from Michelangelo International share their wisdom this Valentine’s Day.

READ THE STORY: What is love? Kids share their wisdom this Valentine’s Day

Seeking refuge

“Illegal entry is illegal entry and will remain illegal entry.”

The RCMP says it arrests people every day who are crossing the Canadian border illegally from the U.S.

READ THE STORY: ‘Illegal entry is illegal entry’: Quebec premier responds to U.S. asylum seekers

Contract: cancelled

“The citizen – the borough – is certainly at a point where they’re fed up, this is not acceptable.”

The City of Montreal and the Sud-Ouest borough are terminating the snow removal contract with Pavage d’Amour after what they claim is the “worst service” ever.

READ THE STORY: Montreal cancelling snow-removal contract

Bye, Therrien

“Our team needed a new energy, a new voice, a new direction.”

Claude Julien, former head coach of the Boston Bruins, has been appointed to the Montreal Canadiens, replacing Michel Therrien.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Canadiens fire Michel Therrien, Claude Julien appointed head coach

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau