February 17, 2017 9:14 am
Updated: February 17, 2017 9:15 am

Burnaby senior reported missing after failing to meet family member Thursday

Sultanali Mohamed Dharamshi has been missing since Thursday evening.

Burnaby RCMP handout
A Burnaby senior has been reported missing to RCMP after failing to meet up with a family member Thursday evening.

Sultanali Mohamed Dharamshi was supposed to go to the local mosque near his home but was not there when a family member went to meet with him.

Dharamshi was last heard from around 6 p.m.

RCMP say he is described as a:

  • Middle Eastern male
  • 89 years old
  • 5 ft 4 in (163 cm)
  • 99 lbs (45 kg)
  • Bald with grey hair on the sides
  • brown eyes
  • Walks with a cane

Police say this behaviour is highly out-of-character for Sultanali and the Burnaby RCMP is trying to locate him to confirm well-being.  Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP Missing Persons Unit at 604 294-7922 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

