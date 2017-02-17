Burnaby senior reported missing after failing to meet family member Thursday

A Burnaby senior has been reported missing to RCMP after failing to meet up with a family member Thursday evening.

Sultanali Mohamed Dharamshi was supposed to go to the local mosque near his home but was not there when a family member went to meet with him.

Dharamshi was last heard from around 6 p.m.

RCMP say he is described as a:

Middle Eastern male

89 years old

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

99 lbs (45 kg)

Bald with grey hair on the sides

brown eyes

Walks with a cane

Police say this behaviour is highly out-of-character for Sultanali and the Burnaby RCMP is trying to locate him to confirm well-being. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP Missing Persons Unit at 604 294-7922 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).