London expecting mild Family Day weekend weather

We’ll get an early taste of spring this Family Day long weekend.

While you’ll need to bundle up Friday morning, the forecast is calling for double-digit highs on Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday with mild temperatures expected to continue into next week.

Environment Canada meterologist Ryan Rozinskis tells AM980 this weekend’s forecast couldn’t be more picture perfect.

“The sun comes out [Friday], we’re looking at temperatures rising and getting up to about 4 C in the later part of the afternoon, not cooling down too much overnight and then tomorrow, we’re really starting to see warm air push in, the high temperature near 11 C for Saturday and then Sunday continuing on with a high temperature near 10 C,” said Rozinskis.

We’re expecting more sun and cloud on Family Day Monday, with a high of around 9 C.

But Rozinskis warns residents not to expect these temperatures to stick around for good.

“We’re looking at most of the week being well above the normal temperature for this time of year,” he said. “Beyond that though, it is still February so there is potential that we will get back to colder temperatures and snow, so it still could be a while before we get into these kinds of conditions getting us into the summer.”

With a forecast like that, there’s no doubt it will be busy out on the roads. The OPP plan to have RIDE checks set up, and they’re urging drivers to stay sober and avoid speeding.

While most businesses and services will be closed on holiday Monday, there’s lots happening in and around London to keep the family busy.

Boler Mountain will be open for skiing and boarding from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and tubing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There’s free public skating in at Kinsmen, Stronach, and Nichols arenas from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. There’s also a free skate scheduled at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. the Sports Centre at 865 Florence Street.

There’s also special activities planned at the Museum of Ontario Archaeology, Storybook Gardens, the Children’s Museum, Eldon House, and Kinsmen Fanshawe Sugar Bush.

Beer Stores and LCBOs are closed, along with schools, provincial government offices, and grocery stores.

Shopping malls including Masonville and White Oaks are closed, and garbage pickup will not take place.

Have an activity or closure not listed? Email us at news@am980.ca.