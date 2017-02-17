Crime
February 17, 2017 5:59 am

Toronto police to update multi-million-dollar fraud and money laundering investigation

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on a multi-million dollar fraud and money laundering investigation.

Detective Sergeant Gerald Heaney and Constable Micheal Lane will speak to the media on Project Fellowship at 10:30 a.m.

Police said in a media release approximately 100 pieces of recovered property will also be on display.

