Toronto police to update multi-million-dollar fraud and money laundering investigation
A A
Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on a multi-million dollar fraud and money laundering investigation.
Detective Sergeant Gerald Heaney and Constable Micheal Lane will speak to the media on Project Fellowship at 10:30 a.m.
Police said in a media release approximately 100 pieces of recovered property will also be on display.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.