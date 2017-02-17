86-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in northeast Edmonton: police

Police are investigating after an 86-year-old woman died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of 55 Street and 146 Avenue at around 10 p.m., police said.

They said the woman was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

