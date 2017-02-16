Driver survives after plunging 15 ft. into washed-out road in Washington

A driver survived a 15-foot plunge into a washed-out part of Lind-Warden Road in Washington State on Thursday morning.

Richard Ledgerwood was driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer in Adams County when the SUV fell into a collapsed section of road that stood above rushing water, said a Facebook post by the local sheriff department.

The SUV submerged, but Ledgerwood managed to extract himself from the vehicle before it washed away.

“Exactly like you see in the movies, just drop down and slam in,” Ledgerwood told CBS affiliate KREM 2.

Ledgerwood’s air bags deployed and water rushed quickly into the SUV, the network added.

It was pitch dark, but Ledgerwood managed to free himself with the help of a flashlight.

“Climbed out of the window on the driver side, up on the roof, the roof was under the water then,” Ledgerwood said.

Once out of his vehicle, he flagged other cars to warn them to the dangerous gap in the road.

Although his Chevy Blazer is under water, he’s happy to be alive.

“God was my co-pilot,” Ledgerwood told KREM 2.