Ski instructors compete at Silver Star

Some of western Canada’s best ski instructors were in the Okanagan on Thursday. They were not here just enjoying the powder, but were also competing against each other to determine who should represent Canada internationally.

They all have all have the highest level of certification a Canadian ski instructor can earn and now they are hoping to put another feather in their caps by being named to Canada’s Interski team.

“Interski is like the Olympics for ski instructors. Every four years the skiing world gets together. We end up exchanging ideas on ski technique and teaching methodology,” explained Norman Kreutz, who was helping to judge Thursday’s event.

Forty-seven skiers competed on Thursday for 25 spots in western Canada. Those picked Thursday will compete with skiers from the east for national team spots.

“It is very prestigious. It is one of the things you aspire to,” said Kreutz.

Canada’s best will be off to the Interski event Bulgaria in 2019 to demonstrate their skills and share skiing knowledge with others from around the world.