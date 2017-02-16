Man stands under dangling Walmart sign for 2 days hoping to get hit, sue them

A man in Texas was hoping to sue a retail and grocery store giant by standing under a dangling sign outside of one of its stores.

On Feb. 14, Manuel Garcia posted to Facebook a photo of him standing under a dangling “p” at a local Texas Walmart.

Garcia wrote he was “waiting for the P to fall and knock [him] out to be able to sue Walmart.”

As of Feb. 16, the picture garnered 18,000 likes and more than 44,220 shares.

However, Garcia’s Facebook suggested he was unsuccessful in his attempt to sue Walmart and decided to go back to the same spot the next day.

In the second photo, Garcia was seen wearing a different shirt.

The caption under the picture read: “Day 2 still waiting.”

