Lethbridge College celebrates Black History Month for the first time.

A group of Afro-Caribbean students have partnered with employees and the student association at Lethbridge College to plan several events for Black History Month in February.

It’s the first time the college has celebrated the occasion.

READ MORE: The history behind Black History Month

On Thursday, students took part in Traditional Dress Day while also wearing flag printouts of the countries they represent.

“We want to show and celebrate diversity around campus,” said Ibrahim Turay, an instructor in the School of Justice Studies. “Celebrating this event helps students from this community feel welcome and is a way to teach everyone about the history of black people.”

“We didn’t really celebrate before 2017… so we are trying to celebrate a multicultural club next year… today, our whole concept is just to show people that there is other people in the college,” said Dominique Charles, a representative with the college’s student association.

READ MORE: Lethbridge residents celebrate Black History Month

According to the 2011 census, Alberta has the third-highest black population in Canada, but this is the first year the provincial government has recognized Black History Month. It’s been recognized nationally for 12 years.

Other Black History Month events have been held throughout the city. There are more on-campus events at Lethbridge College, such as weekly screenings of movies with black themes, and a cultural celebration on the Feb. 28.