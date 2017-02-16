Government unveils anti-bullying pin for law enforcement

On Feb. 22, first responders across Alberta will don a pink pin in solidarity with Pink Shirt Day.

The day has become a nationally recognized movement to try and bring awareness and an end to bullying.

Law enforcement and emergency officials cannot cover up their uniforms, so they aren’t able to wear shirts that are typically worn on Pink Shirt Day.

The idea of wearing pink pins was the brainchild of Sgt. Major Adrian Marr, a former police officer.

“I know it’s no secret that officers and first responders are untied against bullying. This pin shows our support on the job for Pink Shirt Day and what it stands for”

The pins are shaped like a pink T-shirt and are sold for $5 at Derks locations in Calgary and Edmonton.

All of the money being raised has gone towards a new anti-bullying program created by Big Brothers Big Sisters.