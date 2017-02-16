Cody Harper
February 16, 2017 5:35 pm

Winnipeg police asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old

Riley_Martin By Online Producer  Global News
Jeremy Desrochers / Global News / File
A A

WINNIPEG — Cody Harper, 14, has been missing since early Wednesday and Winnipeg police are concerned for his well being.

Harper was last seen in the Rive-Osborne area, according to a police news release Thursday.

He is described as 5’4″, 150 pounds with brush-cut brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweater and patterned pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cody Harper
Missing
Missing Persons Unit
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News