Awareness goal for Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets are hoping to raise awareness about mental health and how to recognize when it’s time to seek help. The organization has teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to help promote mental health among young athletes.

On Saturday Feb. 18, just prior to the Rockets home game against the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place, a short video will be played about the importance of mental health.

“We are always thrilled when new community partnerships are formed,” Aaryn Seckersaid, community education facilitator with CMHA Kelowna, said. “We know that athletes are under a lot of pressure, so it is important that they learn to pay attention to their mental health and know that it is okay to ask for help.”

Called ‘Talk Today’, the program was originally launched by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014. The program expanded last year when a partnership was formed between CMHA and the Canadian Hockey League. All 22 teams in the Western Hockey League are now participating to create a suicide-safe network within their respective leagues and clubs.

In November 2016, CMHA Kelowna provided a safeTALK suicide alertness training to the Kelowna Rockets players. The course taught players how to recognize when their teammates and friends may be struggling with thoughts of suicide and how to best assist them in finding help.

