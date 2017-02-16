Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Dan LeFevour

WINNIPEG — Five-year CFL veteran Dan LeFevour is heading to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to provide insurance at quarterback.

The American will compete against the inexperienced Dominque Davis for the backup role behind primary pivot Matt Nichols.

LeFevour completed 73 of 105 passes for 779 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions with the Toronto Argonauts last season. He also added 155 rushing yards off 41 carries.

The 29-year-old has 2,449 career passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on top of 788 rushing yards for 11 touchdowns.

“Dan comes in and gives us some quality CFL experience in the quarterback stable,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“He’s been around this league for a number of seasons and will work well with both Dom and Matt, helping our offence in whatever is needed.”

LeFevour was selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.