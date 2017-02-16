Fredericton plow drivers working long hours to clean up snow

The owner of a Fredericton property management company has been putting in long days to try and clear snow from nearly a hundred properties.

Perley Tracy-Gould, president of Fulton Real Estate Solutions Inc., said he and his staff have been extremely busy since the snowstorm that covered parts of Fredericton Monday dropped close to 70 centimetres of snow on the city.

On days when many people stay off the road, plow drivers are busier than ever. Spent the day out on the road shadowing @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/WHaamFoo10 Story continues below — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) February 16, 2017

“Some days are rough. You have breakdowns or you get behind,” Tracy-Gould said.

He said he and his five regular staff worked more than 40 hours following Monday’s storm and that it was a challenge to get through all the snow. He said some parking lots had to be cleared three times that same day, as snow continued to fall.

“We try to get apartment buildings opened up so people can get out and go to work and then the businesses cleaned up, and then start doing residential,” Tracy-Gould said.

He said most jobs require more than just plowing, with snow clearing, shoveling and off-site removal creating a busy week.

The length of the clean up depends on when the storm strikes.

“If we can just get up and go at midnight or one in the morning we can generally be done fairly early in the morning, but if it’s through the day with traffic and people have to move cars and what not, it takes fairly longer,” he said.

Narrow roads because of high snow banks make it even more challenging to get down streets and safely back-up. He said he appreciates his clients’ patience and is always grateful for support.

Even though snow once again blanketed parts of the region Thursday, he said compared to Monday it was much less challenging.

Tracy-Gould said one of the moments that stands out to him the most is when he showed up to sand a driveway, did the job and a woman came out with a “bewildered expression on her face” and was holding a muffin. The woman was grateful to have had sand put down on the ice at her home, he said, but he soon realized the client had given him the wrong address. He said he appreciated the woman’s gratitude and won’t forget the kind gesture of being given a muffin.

But while tossing snow can be fun, Tracy-Gould said there’s an even better part to snow plowing.

“The fun part is when it’s all done.”