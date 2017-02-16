Crime
February 16, 2017 4:17 pm

Long standing institutional failures led to St. Paul school deaths: fatality report

By Staff The Canadian Press

A memorial is shown outside Racette Junior High School in St. Paul, Alta. on Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.

Ian Jackson, The Canadian Press
A A

An Alberta judge says the province should require doctors to report unfit drivers following a deadly crash at a rural school.

Provincial court Judge Karl Wilberg says in his fatality inquiry report that the tragedy could have been avoided if such a policy had been in place.

WATCH: Fatality inquiry underway for 11-year-old killed in 2012 St. Paul school crash

Story continues below

Richard Benson, a man who suffered seizures for a decade but rarely took his prescribed medication, continued to drive although he wasn’t supposed to.

He had a seizure behind the wheel of his minivan on Oct. 25, 2012 and plowed into a lower-level classroom at a junior high school in St. Paul, east of Edmonton.

Three girls were pinned underneath the van.

READ MORE: Alberta girl dies nearly 4 years after fatal St. Paul school crash

Megan Wolitski, 11, died in hospital the next day and injured classmate Maddie Guitard died last year.

Wilberg says a computer system used by pharmacists should also be programmed to notify the registrar of motor vehicles when people receive anti-seizure or dementia medications.
Report an error
Fatality Inquiry
Maddie Guitard
Megan Wolitski
Richard Benson
St. Paul Alberta
St. Paul School
St. Paul school crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News