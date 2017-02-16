Long standing institutional failures led to St. Paul school deaths: fatality report

An Alberta judge says the province should require doctors to report unfit drivers following a deadly crash at a rural school.

Provincial court Judge Karl Wilberg says in his fatality inquiry report that the tragedy could have been avoided if such a policy had been in place.

Richard Benson, a man who suffered seizures for a decade but rarely took his prescribed medication, continued to drive although he wasn’t supposed to.

He had a seizure behind the wheel of his minivan on Oct. 25, 2012 and plowed into a lower-level classroom at a junior high school in St. Paul, east of Edmonton.

Three girls were pinned underneath the van.

Megan Wolitski, 11, died in hospital the next day and injured classmate Maddie Guitard died last year.

Wilberg says a computer system used by pharmacists should also be programmed to notify the registrar of motor vehicles when people receive anti-seizure or dementia medications.