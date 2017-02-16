Halifax offering day camps for kids during teachers strike Friday

Day camps are being offered across the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday to accommodate children aged five to 12 who would normally be in school.

Nova Scotia teachers will be holding a one-day strike in protest of Bill 75, which imposes a four-year contract on 9,300 unionized teachers across the province.

WATCH: Nova Scotia teachers to hold one-day strike Friday to oppose legislation

All-day programming will run between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and costs $25. City officials say parks and recreation staff will provide fun activities like crafts, games and outdoor play.

Space is limited and openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis at the recreation centres listed below: