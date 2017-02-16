Snowy car turns heads on Okanagan Highway

RCMP are reminding motorists to clear the snow off their vehicles after a somewhat shocking scene on the highway in the north Okanagan.

On February 12, police pulled over a vehicle almost entirely covered by snow on Highway 97 near the scales north of Vernon. The only spot that was clear of snow was a small section on the front windshield giving the motorist just enough visibility to drive.

Police say the visibility issue was only one concern. The other problem was that the male driver was going 30 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

The motorist was issued a ticket for driving without due care. He cleaned his vehicle off before getting back on the road.

Police say it’s important to remove snow not only from the windows of the vehicle but the roof and trunk as well. Leaving snow on your car can cause problems for the motorist behind you, by either making it hard for them to see properly, or even causing damage to their vehicle.

Failing to properly clear snow off of your vehicle could land you a fine of $109.