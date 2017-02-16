World
February 16, 2017 3:00 pm

Mother and child knocked through fence, nearly pinned by out-of-control car

By Staff Reuters

WARNING: Video contains images which may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

A mother and child were knocked off a sloping road in China on Sunday by a reversing jeep that went out of control, a surveillance video shows.

The footage shows a jeep crashing into the pair as it reverses, taking them along as it plunges a few metres down into what appears to be the entrance of a parking lot.

The woman is then seen scrambling to get herself and the child out of the way as the vehicle lands a few seconds later on to the ground.

Identified as “Mrs. Dai”, the woman told state broadcaster CCTV that she had “freaked out”.

Preliminary investigation showed the accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

