8 minors, 1 adult arrested in connection to violent muggings in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough
Eight minors and one adult have been arrested in connection to a series of violent muggings in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, following a series of searches.
There have been several incidences of violent robberies, particularly near the Metro stations and bike paths in the Saint-Henri and Little Burgundy neighbourhoods, since last November.
“Some of the suspects even attacked people with limited mobility,” wrote Montreal police in a press release.
“This criminal behaviour has affected the security levels of residents in the area.”
Six of the suspects remain in police custody.
They face charges of robbery, assault, armed assault and the concealment and carrying of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
“Residents have the right to be in public spaces and feel safe,” said Sylvain Parent, commanding officer of Station 15.
“This is a priority.”
The individuals are expected to appear in court shortly.
