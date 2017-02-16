Handgun leads to arrest in the Shuswap

One man is in police custody facing weapons and drug charges after an arrest in Salmon Arm.

Police say they were alerted to a man, who was in possession of a handgun, travelling on a bus through Salmon Arm on Wednesday.

Police say plain clothes officers attended to the area and were able to conduct surveillance as the suspect exited the bus. Uniformed members from the local detachment and area

Highway Patrol Unit provided support to the plain clothes members.

After a brief period of time, RCMP officers, who were watching the man, determined that he was safely away from other passengers and took the male into custody without incident.

RCMP say the arrest resulted in the seizure of a .22 caliber revolver with obliterated serial numbers, as well as a quantity of cocaine and heroin.

The man remains in custody and the investigation continues.