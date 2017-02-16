Winnipeg bus driver killed on the job was facing trial on sex charges

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg bus driver who was fatally stabbed on the job this week was facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Court documents show Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58, was set to appear in court on charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl between 1983 and 1991.

Fraser was arrested in 2013 and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

At a preliminary hearing in 2015, the woman alleged Fraser molested her on many occasions starting when she was five-years-old – an accusation Fraser denied.

The alleged victim, now an adult, spoke of years of sexual abuse in graphic and disturbing details, according to the court documents.

A trial was originally set for last October, but Fraser failed to show up for jury selection and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself in days later and a new trial date was set for January 2018.

Those charges will now be stayed by crown attorneys.

None of these allegations were proven in court.

Global News reached out to the City of Winnipeg for a comment, but officials did not return out calls.

Fatal bus attack

Early Tuesday morning, Fraser was stabbed by a passenger who had fallen asleep on the bus and didn’t want to get off at the end of the route at the University of Manitoba.

Police found Fraser seriously injured and transported him to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

With from the Canadian Press