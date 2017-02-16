Reclining seats coming to Regina Cineplex theatre

Moviegoers will soon be able to enjoy new seats at the Cineplex Odeon Southland Mall theatre.

The company announced Thursday that it will be replacing the seats in all 10 of their auditoriums with reclining seats.

Along with the reclining feature, the seat also has a footrest that will raise at the touch of a button.

Work is expected to be completed by the middle of the year and the theatre will remain open during renovations with a reopening of each auditorium happening in phases.

Similar seats have already been installed at select Cineplex theatres across Canada.

The Cinplex Odeon Southland Mall theatre will not be the only one with reclining seats. In December 2016, Calgary-based Landmark Cinemas Canada, along with partners Forster Projects and Harvard Developments, announced an eight auditorium theatre with La-Z-Boy style recliner seating.

The theatre is planned for spring 2017 and will be part of an 800,000 square-foot Aurora retail-restaurant complex on the southwest corner of the intersection at Victoria Avenue East and the Regina Bypass.