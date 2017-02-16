Man and kids uninjured after shots fired at car in King Township

KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Police say a man and two children were not injured when shots were fired at the car they were in on a road north of Toronto.

They say the incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in King Township, and the suspect fled on foot.

York regional police closed King Road from Highway 27 through to 7th Concession, and say an armed suspect was arrested after being tracked through a wooded area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident who has not spoken with investigators is being asked to come forward.

Investigators say they’re also seeking anyone who may have captured video of the incident on dashcam or from residential or commercial surveillance systems.

There is no word on charges.