RCMP say death of Calgary MLA Deborah Drever’s sister a homicide

The death of Calgary MLA Deborah Drever’s sister has been deemed a homicide, RCMP announced Thursday.

The body of 25-year-old Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque was found east of Calgary near the hamlet of Lyalta, Alta., on Saturday.

RCMP said an autopsy was completed on Wednesday, and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit will be leading the investigating into Levesque’s death.

Drever took to Facebook on Tuesday to thank the public for their support, saying she would be taking some time to grieve.

Anyone with information on Levesque’s death is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or contact Crime Stoppers.