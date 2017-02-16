Vernon RCMP investigate possible drunk-driving accident

A 50-year-old man is being investigated for possibly being impaired behind the wheel after a two-vehicle accident in the north Okanagan.

RCMP were called to the crash site on Highway 6 just east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a red Chevrolet pickup truck was headed west when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound dump truck. The pickup veered off the road and ended up on its roof.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, along with the 26-year-old male driver and 49-year old male passenger in the dump truck were not injured in the collision.

“During the officers’ interaction with the driver of the pickup at the collision scene, they detected signs of possible alcohol intoxication,” Cst. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “As a result, a demand was made of the driver to provide? samples of his breath roadside. The man was subsequently issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP).”

The pickup truck was impounded and the dump truck was towed due to damages.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.