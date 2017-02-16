Surrey woman now missing 4 days, family and police ‘very concerned’

Surrey RCMP is once again appealing for any information about a missing woman.

Jamila Peroz has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 12 and has not been seen since.

Peroz, 34, was last seen near 146th Street and 70th Avenue in Surrey at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police and family members are “very concerned” for her health and well-being.

“The family is very concerned for Jamila,” said Matin Majedi, her brother-in-law and the Peroz family spokesperson. “It is out of character for Jamila to be out of touch with the family for this long. Jamila’s two brothers and I have flown in from Saskatchewan to assist police in the search for our sister. If anyone has any information at all, please call police immediately.”

Majedi also made a plea directly to his sister-in-law.

“Jamila, if you are able to contact any of the family, please let us know you are ok. Your brothers and I will stay in British Columbia for as long is necessary to ensure your well-being.”

Peroz is from Afghanistan and is described as 5ft 5″ with brown hair. She was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Surrey RCMP is asking that anyone who may know of her whereabouts, or have seen her to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers quoting file number 2017-19601.