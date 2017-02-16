Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market kicks off

WINNIPEG — If you’re craving some fresh jam, bread and other local goodies, you’re in luck. The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back.

Vendors from across the province are setting up shop as the market returns for its third year.

The season starts Thursday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside Cityplace at 333 St Mary Ave.

The market will stay indoors until May and then relocate outside the Manitoba Hydro Place from June until September.

2017 Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market Dates and Locations