Fatal crash closes WB Hwy. 401 at Union Rd.

The OPP says the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 remain closed east of Union Rd. in Elgin County after a fatal crash early Thursday.

According to police, an eastbound tractor trailer crossed the centre median, rolled and hit a westbound big rig shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the male driver and lone occupant of the westbound truck died as a result of the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.

The driver of the eastbound truck suffered serious injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics.

An emergency detour remained in place Thursday morning, as officers try to determine what caused the collision. Motorists are being directed north on Union Rd., west on Third Line and then south on Iona Rd. where they can re-enter the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401.

It’s not known how long the highway will be closed in the area.