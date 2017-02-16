Canada-wide warrant issued for Manitoba mom on the run with daughter

WINNIPEG – RCMP are asking people to keep an eye out for an 18-month-old girl after police say her mother took her.

Rebecca Mikalosh did not show up with little Seaira Neveah Hunter for a scheduled visitation with the girl’s father Wednesday.

RCMP did get in touch with the mother by phone. She told them she had the girl, everyone was doing well but she wasn’t going to meet with police.

It is believed that Rebecca may have taken Seaira west in a grey 2001 Ford Taurus with Manitoba licence plate GVD 275.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the mother.

Police said an Amber Alert has not been issued because they don’t believe the girl is in any physical danger.