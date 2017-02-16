FC Edmonton signs former Toronto FC goalkeeper

Former Toronto FC goalkeeper Chris Konopka has joined FC Edmonton of the North American Soccer League.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native spent time with Philadelphia, the New York Red Bulls and Kansas City but started just two MLS games before a breakthrough 2015 that saw him start 22 games for Toronto.

Most recently he was with the Portland Timbers and Scotland’s Ross County.

“Chris brings experience to the group,” FC Edmonton head coach Colin Miller said in a release. “He is a quality person and will add some real value in the change room. He comes from some big clubs in the MLS.”

Edmonton sees Konopka as its starter.

“I think he will be good incentive for Tyson (Farago) and Nathan (Ingham) to play well,” Miller said. “I wanted to have an experienced goalkeeper this year and now the onus is on Nathan and Tyson to step up again. Each goalkeeper will get chances to play in pre-season games and Chris comes in as the No. 1, but who knows what can happen during this pre-season.”

Edmonton kicks off the 2017 season on April 2 against Jacksonville.