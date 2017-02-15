Polson Park shootout trial views taped police interrogation

The trial of a man accused of taking part in a daytime shootout in a downtown Vernon park heard from the accused Wednesday in a video-taped police interrogation.

Jacob Lowes is on trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon accused of attempted murder and four firearms related offences.

Lowes has entered not guilty pleas to all five charges.

On Wednesday, the court watched a video of Lowes being questioned by police about the shootout.

During the lengthy interrogation Lowes spoke against the violent use of guns.

“I’m not one of those big-ass gangsters going to shoot sh** up and think that’s cool or have anything to do with guns,” said Lowes in the taped interview.

He also repeatedly expressed confidence that police would crack the case without him having to point the finger at anyone else.

READ MORE: Trial of man accused in Polson Park shootout begins

Crown counsel’s theory is that the shootout in August of 2014 was a case of a robbery gone wrong.

Crown alleges that people tried to steal from Lowes’ room at the nearby Green Valley Motel and that Lowes chased them into the park and go into a shootout with one of them.

Court also heard testimony from a woman who said she would go to the Green Valley Motel to buy and use drugs.

She was at the motel on the day of the shootout and told the court she saw two men trying to get into a window of Unit 109, where Crown alleges Lowes was living. The woman said she had purchased drugs from the window on at least one other occasion.

She testified she later heard three or possible four shots and an angry male voice yelling.

Under cross-examination she admitted that she was under the influence of crack cocaine at the time and said that while she had purchased drugs from the window of Unit 109 she never bought them from the accused.

Wednesday was the second day of a two-week trial.