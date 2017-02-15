CBC radio host Stuart McLean ‘helped me understand my new home’
Canadians are mourning the loss of Stuart McLean, a radio icon who passed away Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
McLean’s CBC radio show “The Vinyl Café” featured Canadian musicians and stories about a fictional family consisting of Dave, Morely and their children.
Many Canadians are also morning the loss of the family, whose uniquely Canadian problems resonated across the country.
“He made us feel as though we were part of his delightfully idiosyncratic ‘Vinyl Cafe’ family, and in so doing, he brought us all together, connecting us with stories of road trips, musical memories, and neighbourhood adventures. That lovely little family will remain in our hearts, as will Stuart,” Penguin Canada publisher Nicole Winstanley wrote in a statement.
“RIP Stuart McLean. A great story teller & a fine man,” CBC colleague Rick Mercer wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembered McLean as “uniquely Canadian” and said he would be missed across the country.
Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson said she “adored” McLean’s humour and storytelling.
Another Twitter user said McLean helped him to better understand Canada after he moved here.
And yet another remarked that Dave and Morley died right along with him.
Here are more reactions to McLean’s death on social media:
The CBC said a public tribute would be announced at a later date.
