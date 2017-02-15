CBC radio host Stuart McLean ‘helped me understand my new home’

Canadians are mourning the loss of Stuart McLean, a radio icon who passed away Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

McLean’s CBC radio show “The Vinyl Café” featured Canadian musicians and stories about a fictional family consisting of Dave, Morely and their children.

Many Canadians are also morning the loss of the family, whose uniquely Canadian problems resonated across the country.

“He made us feel as though we were part of his delightfully idiosyncratic ‘Vinyl Cafe’ family, and in so doing, he brought us all together, connecting us with stories of road trips, musical memories, and neighbourhood adventures. That lovely little family will remain in our hearts, as will Stuart,” Penguin Canada publisher Nicole Winstanley wrote in a statement.

“RIP Stuart McLean. A great story teller & a fine man,” CBC colleague Rick Mercer wrote on Twitter.

RIP Stuart McLean. A great story teller & a fine man. Condolences to Dave & Morley & all at Wongs Scottish Meat Pies. #DaveCooksTheTurkey — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) February 15, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembered McLean as “uniquely Canadian” and said he would be missed across the country.

On the Vinyl Cafe and in communities across the country, Stuart McLean told uniquely Canadian stories. We’ll miss his humour and humanity. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2017

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson said she “adored” McLean’s humour and storytelling.

This is beyond the saddest news. I adored this mans humour & storytelling. Thank you Stuart for Vinyl Cafe and for being so truly 🇨🇦. RIP.😪 https://t.co/qZKNjp4YYJ — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) February 15, 2017

Another Twitter user said McLean helped him to better understand Canada after he moved here.

Stuart McLean's was the first voice I heard on Canadian radio. He helped me understand my new home. Devastated to hear of his passing. — Ollie Williams (@OllieNWT) February 15, 2017

And yet another remarked that Dave and Morley died right along with him.

If Stuart McLean has died, then Dave, Morley, Sam et al are gone too. An entire town, really. All those friends. @cbcradio #vinylcafe #sad — Carrie Mac (@CarrieMacWrites) February 15, 2017

Here are more reactions to McLean’s death on social media:

RIP Stuart McLean. You were one of a kind. You taught me that Canadian are a special people and made me wish I was one. You will be missed. — DrKoob (@DrKoob) February 15, 2017

one of my fav memories of my lif is doubling over in laughter at Xmas Vinyl Cafe Stories RIP Stuart Mclean — Erin Clifford (@erinmsh) February 15, 2017

So sad to hear of Stuart McLean's passing. Vinyl Cafe played one of my songs once & when I heard HIS voice say my name I nearly passed out. — Donovan Woods (@DonovanWoods) February 15, 2017

The CBC said a public tribute would be announced at a later date.