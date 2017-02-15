Warman, Sask. RCMP trying to locate missing teen Brayden Halkett
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for help locating Brayden Halkett, 15, who was reported missing.
The teen was last seen leaving a residence between Martensville and Warman at around 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
Police officials said Halkett may be in the Saskatoon area.
He is described as being of aboriginal descent, around five-foot nine, 176 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Halkett was last seen wearing a black hat, blue “DC” jacket, maroon hoodie, black pants and a pair of black and white shoes. He is also known to wear glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
