Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firearms charges suspended

A band councillor from a Saskatchewan first Nation has been suspended due to drug and firearms charges.

Kamsack RCMP charged Clarence Papequash with a number of drug and firearm charges after searching a home on the Key First Nation.

The search took place at around 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday when Mounties executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant.

Rodney Brass, chief of the Key First Nation, said Papequash has been suspended and his portfolios, including social development, elders committee and public works, have been taken away.

The chief and the other four councillors are reviewing all options, such as possible removal.

Brass said it’s a good day for the First Nation and they are happy with the RCMP’s work, noting that the drugs could have gone into the community and neighbouring communities.

“It’s just been an ongoing problem, the pill abuse and the addiction,” Brass said when speaking about the First Nation.

This is not the first time Papequash has faced drug-related charges.

In 2014, Papequash resigned as chief of the First Nation after he was given a six-month conditional sentence for selling a morphine pill to a man working for the RCMP.

He was elected as band councillor in October.

Among the charges, Papequash, 64, is facing are five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and careless storage of a firearm.

Papequash remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22.

Key First Nation is approximately 335 kilometres east of Saskatoon.